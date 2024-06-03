THREE KOMBI OPERATING LICENCES BAN LIFTED

GOVERNMENT has reinstated operating licences for three public transport operators found guilty of flouting road traffic regulations when their buses were involved in separate fatal accidents in March this year.
The development was confirmed by the Minister of Transport
and Infrastructural Development, Honourable Felix Mhona at a media briefing in
Harare this Monday
“The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development
wishes to advise members of the public that it has lifted the suspension of
licenses for operation of all commuter omnibuses belonging to Swaymo
Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd T/A Bluecircle Wipeco Investments (Pvt) Ltd T/A City bus
and Simplex Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd with effect from 03 June 2024.
“Going forward, bus operators will be placed on a
Compliance Monitoring Programme continuously assessed whether they are adhering
to regulatory requirements. This programme will also be extended to other
operators which are found violating the terms and conditions of their operating
licenses. The ZRP and VID will be participating in a joint enforcement
operations throughout the country. The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe will
undertake road safety campaigns to persuade road users to make their own contributions
towards road safety,” he said.
The operating licences were withdrawn after the transport
operators breached the terms and conditions of the licenses after their buses
were involved in fatal road a accidents in March.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural
Development is set to monitor public transport regulations using the existing
Information Communication Technology (ICT) tools adopted by government. ZBC
