STIR AS MILITARY CONVOY RUMBLES THROUGH MASVINGO

A heavily guarded military convoy has caused a stir as it passed through Masvingo town. Presidential spokesperson George Charamba and two military
spokespersons have given conflicting statements on the destination of the haulage trucks convoy that entered the country at night
through Beitbridge Border Post on Sunday.
file pic
The contingent which went through the Beitbridge VIP
section, got into Masvingo just after midnight and drove towards Mutare raised
eyebrows with many people calling Masvingo Mirror to find out the contents and
destination of the convoy.
In Masvingo, all intersections along Robert Mugabe Ave were
heavily guarded by Military Police as the contingent passed through.
Sources who contacted The Mirror said President Mnangagwa
is on high alert against possible civil unrest steered by reports of high-level
corruption at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and other public
entities. Sources said the contingent was destined for one of the Zimbabwe
barracks.
There is also speculation about military assistance that
President Mnangagwa asked for from the Russian President Vladimir Putin having
arrived already.
However, a statement from the office of the Minister of
Defence, Oppah Kashiri said this was part of a Lesotho Defence Forces convoy
that entered Zimbabwe through Nyamapanda Border Post on its way from Mozambique
to Lesotho.
Meanwhile, a statement by Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA)
spokesperson Colonel Alphios Makotore gave a different destination and said
that the Lesotho Defence Forces convoy was coming from Lesotho and going to
Mozambique.
Charamba said the trucks were transporting food rations to
ZNA members that are currently doing drills across the country.
“It was an escort for army food rations. It’s normal for
the Military Police to escort such cargo. We hold drills this time of the year
in different places of the country so, we were transporting food rations to the
areas. If they were weapons why would we let them pass through South Africa?
“We have no need to arm ourselves and I keep repeating that
when the President was in Russia he raised complaints against the behavior of
the US in the region. The reference to Zambia was coincidental not intentional.
Zambia is our good neighbour,” said Charamba.
“The Lesotho Defence Forces convoy spent the night of June
17, 2024 on their way to Beitbridge Border Post. The Botswana Defence Force and
Lesotho Defence Forces requested to use the territory of the Republic of
Zimbabwe as part of their movement plan as they were withdrawing from the SADC
mission in Mozambique,” said the statement from Muchinguri’s office.
“It is not true that the convoy of military trucks you saw
was ferrying weapons. The military convoy you witnessed passing through
Beitbridge Border Post was a contingent from Lesotho Defence Forces. It was on
its way to Mozambique.
“The convoy passed through Masvingo and Mutare. It then
exited the country through Forbes Border Post into Mozambique on its way to
Cabo Delgado Province where the Lesotho Defence forces are deployed on military
operations.
“You will be informed of any other movements of the
military convoy, however without compromising security regulations on such
matters,” said Colonel Makotore.
A statement on the International Crisis Group website, on
May 8, 2024 shows that Lesotho and Botswana troops left Cabo Delgado in April
this year and the two countries have no troops in the war torn region.
International Crisis Group is an independent organisation working to prevent
wars and shape policies that build a more peaceful world.
Lesotho was part of the Southern African Development
Community (SADC) Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) operating in Cabo Delgado to
combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism.
“In January, SADC said it would withdraw the force when its
current mandate expires on 15 July. Botswana and Lesotho pulled out in April,
while Angola and Namibia are packing up now,” reads part of a statement on the
organisation’s website. Masvingo Mirror
