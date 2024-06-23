SA ON THE EDGE AS RAMAPHOSA SET TO ANNOUNCE CABINET

Following his inauguration on Wednesday, June 19, Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce his new cabinet imminently.

As South Africans eagerly wait to see the composition of this new cabinet, with deadlocks reportedly taking place behind the scenes as the Democratic Alliance (DA) pushes for its desired ministerial posts, questions are also being raised about the size of the country’s cabinet.

It is widely rumoured that President Ramaphosa will increase the size of South Africa’s cabinet in order to include members of the other nine political parties that now form part of the newly formed government of national unity (GNU).

However, increasing the size of South Africa’s cabinet will not come without controversy. The outgoing executive structure has 30 cabinet ministers and 30 deputy ministers, and it has been widely labelled as ‘bloated’. IOL