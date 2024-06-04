PROPHET CUTS BABY'S TONGUE, BLEEDS TO DEATH

A three-month-old baby bled to death after a self styled prophet cut her tongue. Betty Chaka (25), mother to the late Nokhutenda Muchini on May 30 went to Prisca Bvunyenge (42) of Makuwe Village under Chief Mukanganwi for medical help.

Bvunyenge advised that the baby needed to have her tongue cut to separate it from the lower part of the mouth, and in the process she cut her left chick with a razor blade leading to excessive bleeding.

Masvingo Province ZRP spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the sad news to The Midweek Watch.

The accused performed the medical process using a razor blade and mistakenly cut the left side of the baby’s chick, leading to severe chick bleeding afterwards.

The mother went back home in Duma location at Nyika Growth Point with her daughter, but the bleeding did not stop and she went back to the prophet on the same day.

The prophet tried to put some black jack leaves in order to stop the bleeding and urged the mother not to use methylated spirit at home.

At around 8pm as the situation became worse she took her baby to Silveira Mission Hospital where she was admitted, unfortunately she died on the same night at the hospital.

The Police were informed about the incident.

Inspector Dhewa urged members of the public to avoid tampering with issues that they are not familiar with especially medical matters which must be left to professionals in order to avoid unnecessary loss of innocent lives. Midweek Watch