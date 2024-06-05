MK PARTY IGNORED US : ANC ON COALITION TALKS

The MK Party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, has reportedly ended talks about a coalition partnership with the ANC, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa. However, the MKP claims to be unaware of such discussions.

According to ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motseri, the MKP was contacted to arrange coalition negotiations but did not respond.

“We can indicate that we have made approaches to the MK Party and we are awaiting the response… we had to do it as a matter of principles so that no one is excluded or left behind,” she said.

Bhengu-Motseri addressed the media on Wednesday regarding the outcomes of the National Working Committee (NWC) and the selection process for provincial candidates.

MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told IOL that he was not aware of contact from the ANC in relation to the talks.

“Maybe they might call or something but I’ll let you know as soon as we receive anything from them,” he said.

For anything related to the coalition talks, MKP made it clear that it would not discuss anything with the ANC as long as Ramaphosa is still the president.

However, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said that they were willing to negotiate with other parties, but only if Ramaphosa remained the president.

Bhengu-Motseri said the party has convened discussions with other parties including the DA, IFP, EFF and the Patriotic Alliance (PA). IOL