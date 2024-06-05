MK PARTY IGNORED US : ANC ON COALITION TALKS

The MK Party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, has reportedly ended talks about a coalition partnership with the ANC, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa. However, the MKP claims to be unaware of such discussions.
According to ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motseri, the
MKP was contacted to arrange coalition negotiations but did not respond.
“We can indicate that we have made approaches to the MK
Party and we are awaiting the response… we had to do it as a matter of
principles so that no one is excluded or left behind,” she said.
Bhengu-Motseri addressed the media on Wednesday regarding
the outcomes of the National Working Committee (NWC) and the selection process
for provincial candidates.
MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told IOL that he was not
aware of contact from the ANC in relation to the talks.
“Maybe they might call or something but I’ll let you know
as soon as we receive anything from them,” he said.
For anything related to the coalition talks, MKP made it
clear that it would not discuss anything with the ANC as long as Ramaphosa is
still the president.
However, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said that
they were willing to negotiate with other parties, but only if Ramaphosa
remained the president.
Bhengu-Motseri said the party has convened discussions with
other parties including the DA, IFP, EFF and the Patriotic Alliance (PA). IOL
