MATONGA REMANDED IN CUSTODY

Bright Matonga, who was arrested arrested on Tuesday was yesterday remanded in custody in Chegutu. He stands accused of stealing farming equipment worth nearly US$500 000.

Matonga is expected back in court today for a bail application ruling, in a case where he is accused of stealing equipment belonging to a farmer leasing his farm.

The accused, who served as deputy minister under the late former President Robert Mugabe’s Government, was arrested by officers at Seruwe Police Station, after an aggrieved white farmer reported him to police for theft.

Sources told The Herald that Matonga, who was in a joint venture with an unnamed white farmer, tried to seize the latter’s farming implements.

“The white (farming) partner tried to withdraw his implements, including tractors, but Matonga seized some of the equipment and that is where the charge is emanating from,” a source said.