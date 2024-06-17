MAID STEALS US$107K, SHARES LOOT WITH TWO COPS

A Harare maid stole US$107 000 from her Chinese employer and shared it with two cops who have since gone on the run. Marvellous Mapfumo (34) of Chitungwiza pleaded guilty and will be sentenced today.

The court heard that Mr Sisi Lin, an accountant at Tian-tian Fresh Mart Supermarket in Highlands, would keep money from his workplace in a drawer in his bedroom. Mapfumo who cleaned the bedroom noticed the money coming in daily and informed her boyfriend Herbert Chikwiza Kurebgwaseka who advised her to let the money accumulate before they could finally steal it.

The Herald reports that on May 30, Mapfumo stole US$107 000 from Mr Sisi Lin. She later shared the money with her cop boyfriend Kurebgwaseka and Paul Kondo after they promised to protect her.

The two police officers shared US$60 000 between themselves, while Mapfumo got US$47 000.

Kurebgwaseka went on to take Mapfumo’s share for safe-keeping saying he suspected that she was being tracked by detectives.

After her arrest near Bulawayo, while she was in a truck on her way out of the country, she was brought back to CID Highlands, Harare, where she implicated Kurebgwaseka and Kondo as her accomplices.

The court heard that Kondo later took Mapfumo to his girlfriend’s house in Sunningdale, where he restricted her from talking to anyone, while he organised to take her to South Africa to evade arrest.

From May 30 to June 11, Mapfumo was staying with Kondo’s girlfriend and she found her a house to rent in Glen View 3 and bought her some property.

On June 12, 2024, detectives from CID Nkulumane, Bulawayo, received information from three sources that Mapfumo had boarded a truck to South Africa via Botswana.

The detectives acted on the information and arrested her. The property and a Honda Fit belonging to Kondo which was used to commit the crime have since been seized.