INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENTS NOT ONLY FOR SADC SUMMIT, SAYS ED

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed that the multiple infrastructure developments in Harare ahead of the SADC summit are set to be rolled out in the provinces as part of the broader modernisation programme.
He said this as he engaged with the ZANU PF members during
the National Consultative Assembly this Friday.
The past few months have witnessed the road from Harare to
Mt Hampden receiving a facelift through infrastructure development with roads
and villas being constructed while some hotels are getting a facelift.
"Since the advent of the Second Republic, we have
transformed the infrastructure landscape in both rural and urban areas.
"Notable progress has been made in the construction of
dams, roads, and power generation facilities, among others. I assure NCA
members that the Road Rehabilitation and Construction Programme will be scaled
up in our various provinces and districts.
"Other social service facilities and amenities in our
communities are also being modernised and appropriately equipped. The ZANU PF
Government, through the devolution and decentralisation agenda, has funded the
construction of new health centres and schools.
"It has also availed services such as the issuance of
national IDs and passports closer to the people," said the President.
He also noted that infrastructure development is a
testimony of the expertise that locals possess while recognizing thzbce role
institutions of higher learning play in human capital development.
"I toured the magnificent New City which will be the
venue for the SADC Summit, along with the various infrastructure projects being
rolled out to ensure greater convenience to our guests, this is being done by
our local contractors who are doing a splendid job and we are using our own
resources without loans or external funding.
"Our young people should be taught that Nyika inovakwa
nevene vayo, inonamatigwa nevene vayo, ilizwe lakhiwa libuswe likhulekelwe
ngabanikazi balo. No one but ourselves will build our country for.
"The Heritage Based Education 5.0 model is realising
unprecedented results, with graduates and learners now equipped with skills to
produce goods and services that benefit our communities and the economy as a
whole.
"Innovation hubs and industrial parks have been
designed to feed our manufacturing and industrial sectors with new products for
the accelerated growth of these sectors," he said.
The second republic has placed emphasis on infrastructure
development while also gravitating towards rural industrialisation in line with
the National Development Strategy one.
0 comments:
Post a Comment