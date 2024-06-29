INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENTS NOT ONLY FOR SADC SUMMIT, SAYS ED



PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed that the multiple infrastructure developments in Harare ahead of the SADC summit are set to be rolled out in the provinces as part of the broader modernisation programme.

He said this as he engaged with the ZANU PF members during the National Consultative Assembly this Friday.

The past few months have witnessed the road from Harare to Mt Hampden receiving a facelift through infrastructure development with roads and villas being constructed while some hotels are getting a facelift.

"Since the advent of the Second Republic, we have transformed the infrastructure landscape in both rural and urban areas.

"Notable progress has been made in the construction of dams, roads, and power generation facilities, among others. I assure NCA members that the Road Rehabilitation and Construction Programme will be scaled up in our various provinces and districts.

"Other social service facilities and amenities in our communities are also being modernised and appropriately equipped. The ZANU PF Government, through the devolution and decentralisation agenda, has funded the construction of new health centres and schools.

"It has also availed services such as the issuance of national IDs and passports closer to the people," said the President.

He also noted that infrastructure development is a testimony of the expertise that locals possess while recognizing thzbce role institutions of higher learning play in human capital development.

"I toured the magnificent New City which will be the venue for the SADC Summit, along with the various infrastructure projects being rolled out to ensure greater convenience to our guests, this is being done by our local contractors who are doing a splendid job and we are using our own resources without loans or external funding.

"Our young people should be taught that Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, inonamatigwa nevene vayo, ilizwe lakhiwa libuswe likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo. No one but ourselves will build our country for.

"The Heritage Based Education 5.0 model is realising unprecedented results, with graduates and learners now equipped with skills to produce goods and services that benefit our communities and the economy as a whole.

"Innovation hubs and industrial parks have been designed to feed our manufacturing and industrial sectors with new products for the accelerated growth of these sectors," he said.

The second republic has placed emphasis on infrastructure development while also gravitating towards rural industrialisation in line with the National Development Strategy one.