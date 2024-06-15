I'M AN OLD MAN, SAYS MOHADI

Mohadi said this last Friday at Manama High School, his
former school in Gwanda South where he was donating laptops and sport
accessories after a severe bout of cough that forced him to take a break from
his speech and ask for water.
He looked pale and tired throughout the event
“l am not sick, but I am getting old that’s why l drink
water a lot,” said Mohadi.
“Manama High School stands shoulder high to all other
institutions in this country because it contributed immensely to the liberation
struggle. It is very sentimental for us to be here and it is equally depressing
to see that some of the structures here need a lot of touch up. I can’t……….,”
he said.
Zanu PF director of information, Farai Marapira said they
are confident of their party leaders’ health.
“We are confident of all our leaders’ health. We are not
worried about rumours circulating and we are focused on the economy and our
mandate to the people of Zimbabwe.
“We will not be moved by public opinion. This is being done
by those who were elected but are not focused on their roles and want to
tarnish our leaders. As Zanu PF we remain focused on the economy,” he said.
An analyst who spoke to The Mirror on condition of
anonymity for fear of reprisal said Mohadi is ill and will not resign to focus
on his deteriorating health to stay relevant.
“He will obviously not step down because that will be the
end of his power and influence. He wants to hold on to his post in every way
possible. He keeps a busy schedule when he should give his body ample time to
recuperate and rest. What worries me the most is that youth are blindly
following these ailing men and will rule when they are also old,” said the
analyst.
Former CCC president Nelson Chamisa said people should have
a culture of resting and retiring and not perpetuate a culture of collapsing
and dying in office.
Mohadi’s health came under the spotlight in October last
year after he allegedly collapsed during the Gutu West parliamentary
by-election launch leading to the vice presidential personnel to force
journalists to delete the videos. He was campaigning for the Zanu PF youth
leader John Paradza. The Russian-trained guerrilla was also reported to have
collapsed at the University of Zimbabwe while delivering an Africa Day public
lecture. He allegedly collapsed while reading and struggled to stand. He
finished the remainder of the lecture while seated.
His alleged collapse at Manama was the third after the
haggard-looking vice president had a continuous cough before asking for water.
Since then his health has come under public scrutiny and debate. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment