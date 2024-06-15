MENTALLY ILL MAN STABS MAN TO DEATH

A mentally ill man has stabbed a 61-year-old man to death in Nkayi. The suspect, Banele Nzima alias Ngagara has since gone into hiding and police are looking for him.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Inyathi, Nkayi are investigating a case of murder which occurred at Vova Business Centre on June 12, 2024. A suspected mental patient, Banele Nzima, alias Ngagara, stabbed Caleb Moyo aged 61 with a knife on the chest for unknown reasons.

“The victim died upon admission at a local clinic near the business centre. The suspect is on the run. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.