FIVE SOLDIERS REINSTATED BY THE SUPREME COURT

Five soldiers sacked for allegedly stealing food rations have been reinstated by the Supreme Court.

The High Court had reinstated the five but the army appealed to the Supreme Court which ruled in favour of Collen Chiba, Charles Mhuri, Bothwell Gorekore, Democracy Murambaroro and Gibson Madzinga.

“A determination that is premised on the violation of a statute is void and of no legal effect. The respondents were neither provided with the record of proceedings nor the reasons upon which the decision was made.”

The officers were cleared by the Court Martial but were sacked. “Where a dismissal is set aside as being a nullity, the employee is reinstated as such notwithstanding the further disciplinary proceedings that the court may order by way of remittal or otherwise. The respondents have generally succeeded. They are entitled to their costs of appeal, on the ordinary scale.”