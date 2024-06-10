FATHER, SON FAIL TO PERFORM COMMUNITY SERVICE, FACE ARREST

A father and son have been issued with warrants of arrests after they failed to perform community service.

Francesco Marconati and his son were found guilty of threatening to kill Ms Li Song, one of the directors of Eagle Italian Shoes and Eagle Italian Leather. The pair was, in April, sentenced to perform 105 hours of community service at Inyati Police Station as an alternative to a jail term.

Ms Li told the court that Francesco (65) illegally removed her from her position in the company and replaced her with his son, Alessandro Marconati.

He also removed Agrilink as the company secretariat without conducting a shareholders’ or directors’ meeting and used fraudulent CR6 forms to Ecobank and First Capital Bank to remove Ms Li’s signature on all accounts and replaced it with his son’s.