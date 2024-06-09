ED : ZiG WILL NOT FAIL

ZiG will not fail, President Mnangagwa has declared in Russia.

“The focus is on our currency, gold-backed, and we have worked for two years to have it. We have more than enough reserves to back the currency.

“All along, we have been using other countries’ currencies and now we introduced a currency backed by gold, but we still have other currencies in circulation, and we are happy we have solid gold and solid currency backed by gold.”

“Before I introduced ZiG, we had researched for two years, and we realised we wanted a solid, structured gold reserve-backed currency. We have more gold; I toured the reserves and saw the gold myself. Our economy is now based on solid fundamentals of the economy.”