DROP ALL CHARGES, SAYS AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL



Amnesty International says Zimbabwean authorities should release 79 opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) youth activists who were arrested last Sunday while commemorating International Day of the African Child in Harare.

In a statement, Amnesty International said, the arrest and continued arbitrary detention of opposition members who had peacefully gathered at former CCC senator Jameson Timba’s residence is part of a disturbing pattern of repression against people exercising their rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.

“Zimbabwean authorities must immediately and unconditionally release these opposition members and drop all charges against them. Authorities must also uphold Zimbabwe’s constitutional and international human rights obligations including the rights to peaceful assembly, liberty and freedom from torture and other ill-treatment."

Amnesty International further said Zimbabwean authorities should promptly, thoroughly, impartially, independently, transparently and effectively investigate allegations that some of those arrested were tortured while in police custody and bring to justice those suspected to be responsible.

Some of the injured activists have been ferried to local hospitals while others are still behind bars waiting for a court judgement over their bail application.

Among those arrested were Timba, a nursing mother and 17-year-old who has since been released to the custody of his parent.

Police charged the detainees with “gathering with intent to promote public violence and disorderly conduct.” voa