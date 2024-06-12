CHINESE SHOOTS THREE MAKOROKOZA

Kwekwe Magistrate Cheryl Tembo has remanded Chinese national Cai Yulong (58) in custody for allegedly murdering an artisanal miner and severely injuring two others who trespassed into his mine.

Yulong of Stone Still Mine 10, Marandure Farm in Zhombe will be back in court on June 11, 2024.

He is facing a murder charge, attempted murder and assault charges.

The incident happened last Sunday at Blue Belle Mine around 3 pm.

Yulong allegedly shot Goni Goni (23) once on the right thigh and he died on the spot. He then allegedly shot John Muchawaya (34) thrice. He is admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital in a critical condition. He then struck Lovemore Mapfanya (20) in the head with an open fist.

Circumstances are that Goni, Muchawaya, Mapfanya and Komborerai Shariwa (24) all from Tirivanhu Village under Chief Njelele in Gokwe where in an underground shaft at Blackhand 10 Mine in Zhombe.

Yulong owns the neighbouring Blue Belle Mine which the four artisanal miners allegedly encroached into through an underground shaft.

Yulong confronted them when they came out of the shaft and a misunderstanding ensued.

He then allegedly discharged his NZ 75 Norinco pistol shooting Goni once on the left thigh. He died on the spot. Yulong then shot Muchawaya thrice, once on the left knee and right thigh before hitting Mapfanya once on the head with an open fist.

Mapfanya fled the scene and reported the matter at Zhombe Police leading to Yulong’s arrest. Masvingo Mirror