ZIMASCO LAYS OFF 200

imasco, the country’s largest ferrochrome producer has today compulsorily retrenched over 200 workers from its various subsidiaries around the country, sources have told The Mirror.
Those retrenched are from Mutorashanga, Shurugwi, Harare
and Kwekwe.
In a notice of compulsory retrenchment written to each
worker and seen by The Mirror, the company offers no package and gives the
workers May 31, 2024, as the last working day. However, the workers will not
report for duty with effect from tomorrow, according to the notice.
Zimasco Chief Operations Officer Namatai Mapfumo could not
be reached for comment.
The Mirror understands that the workers have refused to
sign the retrenchment letters in the absence of any mention of packages and the
short notice.
Workers Committee chairman Davison Panganai said he is not
at work and not aware of the matter.
The retrenchments, according to Zimasco have been caused by
poor prices on the international market and other challenges.
“Further to the brief from the executive chairman shared
with you recently, the company hereby advises that your position was made
redundant through restructuring and was declared excess to the company’s
immediate requirements. You have thus been listed for compulsory retrenchment
which processes are commencing with immediate effect,” reads part of the
notice. Masvingo Mirror
