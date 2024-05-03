ZIMASCO LAYS OFF 200

imasco, the country’s largest ferrochrome producer has today compulsorily retrenched over 200 workers from its various subsidiaries around the country, sources have told The Mirror.

Those retrenched are from Mutorashanga, Shurugwi, Harare and Kwekwe.

In a notice of compulsory retrenchment written to each worker and seen by The Mirror, the company offers no package and gives the workers May 31, 2024, as the last working day. However, the workers will not report for duty with effect from tomorrow, according to the notice.

Zimasco Chief Operations Officer Namatai Mapfumo could not be reached for comment.

The Mirror understands that the workers have refused to sign the retrenchment letters in the absence of any mention of packages and the short notice.

Workers Committee chairman Davison Panganai said he is not at work and not aware of the matter.

The retrenchments, according to Zimasco have been caused by poor prices on the international market and other challenges.

“Further to the brief from the executive chairman shared with you recently, the company hereby advises that your position was made redundant through restructuring and was declared excess to the company’s immediate requirements. You have thus been listed for compulsory retrenchment which processes are commencing with immediate effect,” reads part of the notice. Masvingo Mirror