STOLEN BABY RETURNED AFTER COMPLICATIONS

A one-week-old baby abducted from Plumtree District Hospital on Monday has been safely returned to his mother, police confirmed.

Matabeleland South Acting Provincial Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Stanford Mguni, announced the arrest of 30-year-old Anitha Moyo of Jimayini, Empandeni East village, in connection with the kidnapping.

“The suspect took the child home on May 6,” explained Assistant Inspector Mguni. “Complications later arose, leading her to seek medical attention at Mpandeni Clinic. The nurse on duty became suspicious and called for an ambulance to transfer her to Plumtree District Hospital.”

The incident was later reported to the police, resulting in Moyo’s apprehension.

“We urge parents to remain vigilant and never leave their children unattended, whether at home, church, or while travelling,” said Assistant Inspector Mguni. “Children should always be within sight to ensure their safety and well-being.”

The infant’s grandfather, Marvel Ndlovu, revealed that the child is currently hospitalised due to dehydration and jaundice.

“The baby was found in Empandeni,” said Ndlovu. “We received a call on Tuesday afternoon. The news had spread widely, and we’re unsure what motivated the suspect to go to the clinic claiming to have given birth the previous day, with no milk in her breasts.”

He continued, “The nurses at Empandeni Clinic noticed inconsistencies during their examination and contacted Plumtree District Hospital. An ambulance was dispatched, and further evaluation confirmed the need for specialised care at the hospital. Upon arrival, we were called to identify the child, and the police were involved.”

Sithembelenkosini Ndlovu, aged 22-year-old had taken her child for a routine checkup at the hospital when she encountered Moyo. The two women struck up a conversation, with Moyo claiming to have a newborn herself at the hospital.

Moyo then requested Ndlovu purchase fruits from the hospital gate, offering to watch the baby in her absence.

However, upon Ndlovu’s return, Moyo and the infant were gone.

Reflecting on the ordeal, the grandfather expressed his deep emotional distress. “I’m still traumatised,” he admitted. “The situation is complicated because I work at both the hospital and the local prison. If she’s found guilty, she’ll be incarcerated at the prison, which would be incredibly difficult for me to handle.” CITE