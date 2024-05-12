PATIENT SNEAKS OUT OF HOSPITAL, FOUND DEAD

A sixty-year-old patient who sneaked out of Gwanda Provincial Hospital and disappeared was found dead on Tuesday.

Keeper Moyo who disappeared at around 10pm, on April 30, 2024, was found by a young man in a bush along Manzamnyama River with his body in an advanced state of decomposition.

Moyo suffered memory loss and had always insisted on leaving the hospital and going back to his rural home. The incident has raised questions about the security of patients at Government hospitals.

Matabeleland South Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident and said that investigations were underway.

“Moyo was reported a missing person after he discharged himself from Gwanda Hospital at around 10pm on April 30, 2024. A young man discovered his body on May 7, in a bushy area near Manzamnyama,” she said Masvingo Mirror