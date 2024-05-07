MOTHER FORCES THREE KIDS TO DRINK POISON

A Bikita woman forced her three minor children to drink poison before taking her life after an altercation with her husband yesterday.

Persistence Mazhe (31) of Duma in Nyika, Bikita committed suicide at her rural home at Zinhata area, Farm 269 in Gutu.

Her husband Joas Taramusha told The Mirror that she phoned him and told him that she was travelling to their rural home to commit suicide.

He said that his son aged nine died upon admission at Silveira Mission Hospital while his two siblings aged seven and three are battling for life at the hospital.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa was out of the office when contacted for comment.

Taramusha said Persistence bought a pesticide and forced the children to drink it. She later guzzled it.

“I stayed at Nyika Growth Point in Bikita with my family and I argued with my wife. She phoned me yesterday morning and informed me that she was travelling to our rural home in Gutu to commit suicide.

“She phoned again after a few hours and told me that she was going to commit suicide. She bought a pesticide and forced the children to drink before she gulped it. My brother phoned me and informed me that she had forced the children to drink the pesticide. We rushed them to Silveira Mission Hospital. My son died upon admission,” he said. Masvingo Mirror