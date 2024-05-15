FOREX BLITZ IN FULL SWING, SAYS MINISTER

Finance Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube says the blitz against illegal foreign currency deals will continue.
To date 224 illegal money changers have been arrested and
90 bank accounts frozen. Prof Ncube told MPs that the government was pushing
hard for the ZiG to be accepted as a transacting currency.
“The second issue is to create super demand for the ZiG and
we will soon be announcing which taxes that would be paid exclusively in ZiG.”
Prof Ncube said Zimbabweans had to safeguard the value of the
ZiG as it was a vital component in the country’s quest to achieve its
development objective of becoming an empowered upper middle-income economy by
2030.
