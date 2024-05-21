CHOMBO FIGHTS TO KEEP FARM

Ignatius Chombo is not giving up on his farm and has appealed to the Supreme Court. The High Court has ruled that his farm can be reduced by the government.
Chombo’s lawyer, Professor Lovermore Madhuku, has filed a notice
of appeal and said that his client was challenging the entire judgment of the
lower court.
Chombo is insisting that Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries,
Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Jongwe Masuka has no power to
cancel the 99-year-lease in terms of the Land Commission Act.
The former minister was allocated the farm in 2001, and
subsequently had a 99-year lease agreement approved in 2006.
