CHOMBO FIGHTS TO KEEP FARM

Ignatius Chombo is not giving up on his farm and has appealed to the Supreme Court. The High Court has ruled that his farm can be reduced by the government.

Chombo’s lawyer, Professor Lovermore Madhuku, has filed a notice of appeal and said that his client was challenging the entire judgment of the lower court.

Chombo is insisting that Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Jongwe Masuka has no power to cancel the 99-year-lease in terms of the Land Commission Act.

The former minister was allocated the farm in 2001, and subsequently had a 99-year lease agreement approved in 2006.