ZANU PF WIELDS THE AXE

ZANU PF has expelled former Mutare North legislator, Mr Batsirayi Pemhenayi and also suspended its provincial Women’s League chairlady, Mrs Happiness Nyakuedzwa from holding any position in the ruling party for the next two years.

Zanu PF provincial chairman, Cde Tawanda Mukodza on Wednesday confirmed Mr Pemhenayi’s expulsion and Mrs Nyakuedzwa’s suspension with immediate effect by the Politburo.

Cde Mukodza further said the ruling party had readmitted its former national secretary for youth affairs, Cde Kudzi Chipanga, Cde Robert Nyemudzo, of Chipinge South and Cde Pride Chadambuka.

Cde Mukodza said Mr Pemhenayi expelled himself by joining a rival political party.

“When you join another party, you would have automatically fired yourself from Zanu PF. You cannot belong to two political parties simultaneously. You have only one choice in politics and you cannot double dip. It is either you belong to Zanu PF or the other side — not both. According to the Politburo, Pemhenayi chose his way, hence his expulsion from the party,” he said.

Cde Mukodza said Mrs Nyakuedzwa was suspended from holding any position in the party until 2026.

“I have received communication as regards her suspension, but I cannot say much because the Politburo will make further announcements on that. I cannot comment on the nitty-gritties of the issue as I am waiting for further guidance from the party’s leadership,” he said.

The Manica Post has in its possession of a copy of Mrs Nyakuedzwa’s suspension by the party’s secretary general, Dr Obert Mpofu dated March 7, 2024.

Mrs Nyakuedzwa’s suspension was in line with Article 36, Section 531, subsection (4) of the party’s amended constitution.

“This letter serves to advise you that the Politburo sitting at its 372nd Ordinary Session on February 29, 2024, upheld the verdict of the National Disciplinary Committee and varied the sentence from three years to two years.

“Therefore, you have been suspended from holding any leadership position in the party for a period of two years with immediate effect. Suspension is in accordance with the Amended Zanu PF party constitution, Article 36, Section 531, subsection (4),” it reads.

In separate, but similar letters also dated March 7, 2024, Dr Mpofu advised Cdes Chipanga, Nyemudzo and Chadambuka that their readmission into the party is with immediate effect.

“This letter serves to advise you that the Politburo sitting at its 372nd Ordinary Session on February 29, 2024, agreed to re-admit you into the party with immediate effect.

“You are now free to participate in all party programmes and activities without prejudice with immediate effect. You can now enjoy the full rights and duties of being a member of Zanu PF as provided under Article 3 of the Zanu PF constitution,” reads the letters.

Cde Mukodza urged party members to embrace the returning cadres, adding that the party needs everyone on board to propel it to greater heights.

Cde Mukodza said the party is in a vibrant state and is excited to host this year’s national Independence Day celebrations in Murambinda.

“The party is in a jovial mood, and every party member is looking forward to welcome President Mnangagwa and all delegates to Murambinda.

“We would like to thank President Mnangagwa for choosing Manicaland to host this year’s national Independence Day celebrations. We are happy that a number of developments are happening at Murambinda. Business is also booming at the town centre with all the lodges and hotels fully booked. We want to thank President Mnangagwa for that gesture.

“As a party, we are mobilising a lot of people from all the districts to attend the event. Everything, including the logistics is in place. We are just waiting for the big day to arrive,” he said. Herald