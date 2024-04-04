ZANU PF WIELDS THE AXE

ZANU PF has expelled former Mutare North legislator, Mr Batsirayi Pemhenayi and also suspended its provincial Women’s League chairlady, Mrs Happiness Nyakuedzwa from holding any position in the ruling party for the next two years.
Zanu PF provincial chairman, Cde Tawanda Mukodza on
Wednesday confirmed Mr Pemhenayi’s expulsion and Mrs Nyakuedzwa’s suspension
with immediate effect by the Politburo.
Cde Mukodza further said the ruling party had readmitted
its former national secretary for youth affairs, Cde Kudzi Chipanga, Cde Robert
Nyemudzo, of Chipinge South and Cde Pride Chadambuka.
Cde Mukodza said Mr Pemhenayi expelled himself by joining a
rival political party.
“When you join another party, you would have automatically
fired yourself from Zanu PF. You cannot belong to two political parties
simultaneously. You have only one choice in politics and you cannot double dip.
It is either you belong to Zanu PF or the other side — not both. According to
the Politburo, Pemhenayi chose his way, hence his expulsion from the party,” he
said.
Cde Mukodza said Mrs Nyakuedzwa was suspended from holding
any position in the party until 2026.
“I have received communication as regards her suspension,
but I cannot say much because the Politburo will make further announcements on
that. I cannot comment on the nitty-gritties of the issue as I am waiting for
further guidance from the party’s leadership,” he said.
The Manica Post has in its possession of a copy of Mrs
Nyakuedzwa’s suspension by the party’s secretary general, Dr Obert Mpofu dated
March 7, 2024.
Mrs Nyakuedzwa’s suspension was in line with Article 36,
Section 531, subsection (4) of the party’s amended constitution.
“This letter serves to advise you that the Politburo
sitting at its 372nd Ordinary Session on February 29, 2024, upheld the verdict
of the National Disciplinary Committee and varied the sentence from three years
to two years.
“Therefore, you have been suspended from holding any
leadership position in the party for a period of two years with immediate
effect. Suspension is in accordance with the Amended Zanu PF party
constitution, Article 36, Section 531, subsection (4),” it reads.
In separate, but similar letters also dated March 7, 2024,
Dr Mpofu advised Cdes Chipanga, Nyemudzo and Chadambuka that their readmission
into the party is with immediate effect.
“This letter serves to advise you that the Politburo
sitting at its 372nd Ordinary Session on February 29, 2024, agreed to re-admit
you into the party with immediate effect.
“You are now free to participate in all party programmes
and activities without prejudice with immediate effect. You can now enjoy the
full rights and duties of being a member of Zanu PF as provided under Article 3
of the Zanu PF constitution,” reads the letters.
Cde Mukodza urged party members to embrace the returning
cadres, adding that the party needs everyone on board to propel it to greater
heights.
Cde Mukodza said the party is in a vibrant state and is
excited to host this year’s national Independence Day celebrations in
Murambinda.
“The party is in a jovial mood, and every party member is
looking forward to welcome President Mnangagwa and all delegates to Murambinda.
“We would like to thank President Mnangagwa for choosing
Manicaland to host this year’s national Independence Day celebrations. We are
happy that a number of developments are happening at Murambinda. Business is
also booming at the town centre with all the lodges and hotels fully booked. We
want to thank President Mnangagwa for that gesture.
“As a party, we are mobilising a lot of people from all the
districts to attend the event. Everything, including the logistics is in place.
We are just waiting for the big day to arrive,” he said. Herald
