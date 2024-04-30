TWO SIBLINGS FREED ON AMNESTY KILL UNCLE

TWO siblings who won their freedom under the recent Presidential amnesty that cut the jail terms of many prisoners have been re-arrested, just six days after tasting freedom, for allegedly brutally murdering their uncle after accusing him of originally reporting them to the police for stealing a firearm.

The murder in turn appears to have led to a further bout of revenge since Evans Mupamhanga (25) and his brother Elvis (21), both from Farm 21, Chemagora area in Gokwe South, are battling for their lives at Gokwe South District Hospital under police guard after they were attacked by 10 unknown men the same day they allegedly murdered their uncle, Kiddny Mupamhanga (62).

The brothers were released from Gokwe Prison under the Presidential amnesty on April 17, a move designed to decongest prisons by cutting jail terms and at the same time give a fairly large group of prisoners a second chance.

Midlands Province police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the killing occurred on April 23, at around 7pm.

Evans and Elvis visited the homestead of Mr Forever Sikochi, the younger brother to the deceased.

“The suspects were at home together with their parents, Kennedy Mupamhanga and Monica Mupamhanga, where they had a misunderstanding over an issue of not filling their bulk tank with water.

“The two suspects then left their parents and proceeded to Forever Sikochi’s homestead of the same farm, who is also the deceased’s young brother and quizzed him as to why he had not filled the tank,” said Insp Mahoko.

A misunderstanding ensued over the issue and the suspects force-marched Mr Sikochi towards Kwekwe-Gokwe Road, threatening to kill him. On their way, they allegedly met their uncle who was coming from Kadoma.

“Suddenly, they told Kiddny that they were looking for him over why he had reported a case of theft of a firearm against them. The suspects then escorted both Kiddny and Sikochi back home,” said Insp Mahoko.

Insp Mahoko said at around 7pm, Evans instructed Elvis to bring an axe so that they could kill their uncle.

“On hearing this, Sikochi fled the scene leaving Kiddny in the hands of the suspects. The suspects took turns to strike him with a log and stones several times on the head until he died. This happened in full view of their father Kennedy Mupamhanga,” said Insp Mahoko.

Evans and Elvis then teamed up with their parents and went to house 3711 Sasame 1, Gokwe town, and informed their older uncle, Job Mupamhanga (76), of the murder.

“As they were explaining to Job Mupamhanga, a gang of about 10 unknown people entered the room, produced axes, machetes and knobkerries and struck the two brothers all over their bodies until they became unconscious. The gang escaped when they sensed danger from the police,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Evans and Elvis were rushed to Gokwe South District Hospital under police guard and their condition is serious.

“The deceased’s body was also taken to the same hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem. We are appealing for any information that may assist in the arrest of the gang of 10 unidentified assailants,” he said.

“We further appeal to members of the public to respect the sanctity of human life by not engaging in violence as a way of solving disputes,” he said. Herald