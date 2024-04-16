COPS PROTEST OVER SHORTAGE OF UNIFORMS

JUNIOR police details are showing up at this year’s independence celebrations inspection parades wearing clothes that do not match in a planned protests to express their disgruntlement against the escalating shortage of uniforms within the force.
It has since been established that police commanders in
Harare were last week forced to abandon an inspection parade ahead of
Thursday’s independence celebrations after it emerged that the details were
improperly dressed, NewsDay heard yesterday.
According to the reports, some police details reported for
parade wearing civilian shoes after reportedly going for more than three years
without receiving new pairs of the footwear.
The police was preparing to be part of the provincial
independence celebration parade.
The Harare parade, which consisted of members of the
police, Zimbabwe National Army, Air Force of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Prisons
and Correctional Services, exposed the magnitude of police uniform shortages as
their colleagues were reportedly smartly dressed.
Sources told NewsDay that as the inspection began, senior
police officers only inspected three members before leaving in a huff
expressing disappointment at the way the rest of the details were dressed.
“We then proceeded into the square, and an army commander
also questioned the manner in which we were dressed and he skipped the police
detachment,” the sources said.
A senior police officer told NewsDay that they had been
advised that the shortage of uniforms was as a result of unavailability of the
material that is used in making the garments.
“The challenge of shortages of uniforms has been overlooked
for long because the cops have been covering it up,” the senior police officer
said.
“They have been asking for uniform items such as shirts,
skirts, belts and others from among themselves. On special inspections for
State events, the one without a belt or shoes, or even trousers would ask
another and they would show up at the parade smartly dressed.
“But this time, they are singing a different tune. They are
not borrowing. They are coming dressed in what they have and it’s not looking
good.”
The police was last year forced to postpone a pass-out
parade for the 2023 recruits due to a shortage of uniforms.
The recruits have since been deployed to their respective
work stations before the pass-out.
Contacted for comment, national police spokesperson
Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the uniform issue was being addressed.
“The uniform issue was being addressed in phases,” he said.
“We have the grand parade where national activities take
place, and we have the provincial parade, but the uniforms are currently being
sewn.
“By tomorrow (today) morning, most provinces would have
their uniform issue addressed. It was a few provinces that had uniforms that
were outstanding, but it was a work in progress, not to say members were told
there was not going to be any new uniform. As for Harare, by tomorrow (today),
all the uniform issues would have been addressed.”
Police details accuse their bosses of neglecting them as
their working conditions continue to deteriorate while bosses enjoy hefty
salaries and other perks from the employer.
Police have over the years decried under-funding from their
employer, government. Newsday
