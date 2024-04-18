SIKHALA TO SPEAK TO GLOBAL SUMMIT

FORMER Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala’s star continues to shine after the politician was invited to speak at the Geneva Summit on Human Rights and Democracy, a major conference that spotlights urgent human rights situations that require global attention.

The politician, who spent 595 days in pre-trial detention, is now the chairperson of the National Democratic Working Group (NDWG) after cutting ties with the Citizens Coalition for Change following its alleged infiltration by the ruling Zanu PF party.

“Hon Advocate Job Sikhala has been invited to speak on his experience during his incarceration for a period of almost two years and the human rights situation in Zimbabwe as it obtains today,” NDWG spokesperson Darlington Chigwena said yesterday.

Sikhala will share the stage with other human rights activists that include Gambian women rights campaigner, Fatou Baldeh, and exiled Cuban art historian, writer and human rights activist Carolina Barrero, among others. Newsday