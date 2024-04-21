skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Sunday 21 April 2024
SECURITY GUARDS SHOOTS MAN DEAD
Sunday, April 21, 2024
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
ANOTHER TEACHER SUSPENDED FOR DATING WORKMATE
A LOCAL private school has suspended a teacher for dating her workmate in a relationship which ended up with her husband disrupting lessons....
IT WILL BE WAR : CHIWENGA IN CHILLING MESSAGE TO VOTERS
Vice-president Constantino Chiwenga yesterday warned Harare East residents against voting for opposition candidates in the April 27 by-elect...
WHY I'M DONATING CARS : CHIVAYO
CONTROVERSIAL businessman Wicknell Chivayo has revealed that his act of giving back to the community was a prophecy being fulfilled to clear...
ABDUCTED ZIMBA FOUND DEAD IN SA
THE body of a Zimbabwean businessman, Evans Katumba, who was abducted in Durban last month with the kidnappers demanding a ransom of R2,5 mi...
FRESH POLLS CALL AMID CCC MESS
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment