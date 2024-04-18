PSMI EVICTED IN MASVINGO

The Premier Service Medical Investments (PSMI), the biggest provider of medical services to civil servants continues to crumble and today it was evicted from rented premises in Masvingo over a debt of US$60 000.

An ambulance and a Mazda vehicle were impounded by the messenger of court and will be auctioned if the debt is not paid within 12 days.

The building is along Robertson Street next to Croco Motors in the CBD owned by Orion T/A Properties.

The building served as a dental clinic and housed x-ray facilities.

The Mirror witnessed the eviction and towing away of the two vehicles. A backup generator and 10 000 litre water storage tank left in the premises will also be auctioned.

Efforts to get a comment from PSMI acting Managing Director Ranganayi Mubvumbi were futile.

The main PSMI clinic next to the Orion property was closed for nearly three months over a water bill that is close to nearly US$300 000.

Sources said this is the third time that PSMI property has been attached from the same premises over rental arrears.

PSMI is now left with two premises in Masvingo, an eye clinic near Benjamin Burombo Building and its main clinic. Masvingo Mirror