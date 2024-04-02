LOBENGULA'S TOMB FOUND IN ZAMBIA

FOR over a century, it has been in the public domain that the Ndebele monarch, King Lobengula “disappeared” soon after crossing the Shangani River.
However, there is new information that he went on to live
in neighbouring Zambia among King Mpezeni’s people in Chipata and was entombed
at Sanjika Cave in line with Ndebele customs.
King Lobengula was last seen on December 4, 1893, when he
rested under a Mutswiri (Leadwood) tree soon after the famous Pupu Battle
during which King Lobengula’s Imbizo Regiment under General Mtshane Khumalo
killed settler forces’ commander Major Allan Wilson and his fighters.
Despite their superior weaponry comprising Maxim guns and
cannons, Major Wilson and his forces were killed by King Lobengula’s brave
warriors.
The epic battle that was fought on the shores of the
Shangani River, symbolised the beginning of a protracted resistance against the
settler colonial regime.
Until recently, a tapering stone pillar with names of a
34-soldier unit of the British South African Company (BSAC) that was ambushed
and annihilated by more than 3 000 Ndebele warriors, was the only structure
erected as a landmark by the Rhodesian government.
The obelisk has 34 names of Major Wilson’s patrol inscribed
on it. In telling the story of the Battle of Pupu, the colonialists
deliberately overlooked the Ndebele perspective. The Government has taken a
bold step to correct a one-sided narrative of the famous Battle of Pupu, which
for many years deliberately overlooked the African perspective.
Under President Mnangagwa, the Second Republic has made an
undertaking to correctly portray and promote the country’s rich history and
cultural heritage.
Renowned historian, Mr Pathisa Nyathi recently led a
delegation comprising the Khumalo family and Government officials to the
neighbouring country on a fact-finding mission. President Mnangagwa funded the
trip.
The delegation established that upon his arrival in Zambia,
King Lobengula lived among the Ngoni people under Chief Mpezeni.
From the latest information gathered, it emerged that it
took the Ndebele monarch four months to reach Zambia after the Battle of Pupu,
where he settled among King Mpezeni’s people in Chitapa, about 100km from that
country’s border with Malawi. His escape is said to have been aided by the then
Chief Pashu Sianganza, who helped him cross the mighty Zambezi River.
They then decoyed the colonialists, by killing General
Magwegwe Fuyana and placed King Lobengula’s artifacts on his purported grave to
trick the enemy into believing that he was dead.
Mr Nyathi on March 22, accompanied by King Lobengula’s
descendent, Mr Midard Khumalo, National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe
researcher, Dr Senzeni Khumalo, and Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the
President and Cabinet in Charge of Social Service, Reverend Paul Damasane
embarked on the fact-finding mission to Zambia.
Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Zambia, Ms Charity Charamba, and
her counterpart representing the country in Malawi, Dr Nancy Saungweme
facilitated the delegation to meet King Mpezeni who confirmed that King
Lobengula lived with them, and was buried among them.
“Beyond Pupu, what happened to the King? that is the
question that we need to answer,” said Mr Nyathi, as he chronicled how King
Lobengula, sought refuge among the Ngoni people.
“The King never
disappeared, but crossed the Zambezi River and settled in Chipata after four
months and he lived with the Ngoni people for four years. So, when we arrived
they confirmed they knew King Lobengula.
“They told us they were disappointed because we came too
late, when the people who actually saw him had already passed on. King
Lobengula died in 1897.”
Mr Nyathi said they established King Lobengula was laid to
rest at Sanjika Cave.
He said King Mpezeni’s people also showed them the site
where King Lobengula was buried in line with the Ndebele traditions.
“But even when he
died, the exact spot was kept a closely guarded secret but to some of us that
is not a problem. Some cultures will use archaeology, others will use
geo-physical surveys and Africans do these things their own way,” said Mr
Nyathi.
Mr Nyathi said it was critical to engage the Government
considering that King Lobengula was also a Head of a State who died in a
foreign land.
“The President
availed the resources after he was briefed by Rev Damasane because he
understands our culture, he supports us. It is not the end, and commissioning
of the Pupu Battlefield Memorial Site has since been done,” he said.
Mr Nyathi said from their trip, they also gathered that
King Lobengula became an advisor to King Mpezeni given that they were in the
same predicament of colonial oppression. He said King Mpezeni’s people also
narrated how the whites looted their cattle.
“They looted Ngoni cattle and the people who were telling
us said those cattle were auctioned in Salisbury, and we also know that this is
what they did with Ndebele cattle. Thousands of them were confiscated,” said Mr
Nyathi.
“Upon his death, King Lobengula’s grave was kept a closely
guarded secret.”
King Lobengula’s descendent, Ms Senzeni Khumalo said they
are excited about the discovery.
She said the trip was important as it provided a link to
how King Lobengula moved from the Mutswiri tree where he was last seen to
Zambia where he died.
“Our Pupu Battlefield story ends at the Mutswiri tree and
what happened after that is the research that we are doing, starting from the
Mutswiri tree to Zambia where the paramount King Mpezeni is,” she said.
“We were welcomed by the paramount chief and the Ngoni
people and they showed us where King Lobengula was laid to rest.”
“We didn’t go there directly to the cave, but we stood at a
distance probably about 800 metres away. Our aim was to conduct research and
get information from King Mpezeni and his people. We got the narrations from
the local community. We are going to publish a book about our trip.” Chronicle
