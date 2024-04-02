I NEED MY SNAKES : N'ANGA TELLS MAGISTRATE

A Gokwe traditional healer told a Midlands magistrate that he would soon be reunited with his two deadly cobra snakes impounded by the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) in Kwekwe.

The healer who appeared before Kwekwe Magistrates Mildred Matuvi said he would be reunited with the snakes back home in Gokwe.

Self-styled n’anga, Polite Ncube of Gono Village, Chief Mkoka in Gokwe was caught carrying the snakes in a satchel in Kwekwe CBD at around 3 am last Monday.

Ncube who appeared in court charged with contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act pleaded with the magistrate for a non-custodial sentence because he should not be separated from the snakes. He said he got the snakes from his grandfather four years ago.

Magistrate Matuvi fined him US$200 or four months in prison. He was caught by Police officers on patrol. Ncube pleaded guilty to the offence.

He said the snakes are his source of powers as they give him leads on herbs in his dreams.

He told the court that Zimparks officials who impounded his snakes were getting spiritual attacks from his grandfather who appears to them at night. Masvingo Mirror