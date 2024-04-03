INMATE GETS ADDITIONAL 16 YEARS FOR SODOMY

New Ziana) -An inmate already serving time at the Mutare Farm Prison for an unspecified crime, has been slapped with an additional 16 years behind bars for two sexual-related offences committed while in jail.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said sometime in November last year, the accused person was sharing the same cell with other inmates at the Mutare Farm Prison.

On the night in question, one of the inmates woke up to find the accused person caressing his buttocks.

The complainant was shocked to discover that the man had pulled down both his trousers and underwear.

The accused person was arrested following a similar incident on January 3 this year when he sodomised another inmate without his consent.

For sodomising the inmate, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison and for the other offence, he was slapped with a one-year jail term to make them 16 years.