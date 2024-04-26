MOHADI : OUR ROADS ARE A NIGHTMARE

VICE-PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi has described as a nightmare to navigate Zimbabwe and Africa’s roads which is resulting in logistical havoc for travellers.
This is leading to dishonest businessmen taking advantage
of the situation by overcharging and restricting the flow of commerce, said
Mohadi while officially opening the Connect Africa Symposium at the 64 th
Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo yesterday.
Mohadi said despite vast natural resources, Africa’s
interregional trade was facing such challenges as crumbling infrastructure
characterised by poor roads and limited air and maritime connections.
“More often than not, poor infrastructure has presented
logistical nightmares for our people,” he said.
“For instance, some unscrupulous business people have taken
advantage of the poor road network to overcharge and stifle the movement of
goods and services.
“Relatedly, complex regulations and bureaucratic red tape
have also created hurdles for business, thus discouraging investment.”
The VP urged nations on the continent to maximise on the
privilege of having minerals and other valuable resources by embracing
value-addition.
“It is common knowledge that value-addition and subsequent
beneficiation improves the market value of products. Value-addition also
creates greater competitive advantage for us through regional cooperation,” he
said.
Econet Wireless says to deploy new infrastructure and
upgrade 150 sites in Bulawayo
“In a recent statistical report produced in 2023, it [was]
clear that around 12% of the world population lives in extreme poverty, with
Africa accounting for 10% of that 12% of the impoverished lot.
“Though poverty levels are projected to decrease globally,
Africa is likely to remain the poorest of the regions. This calls for
deliberate action if we are to remedy Africa’s circumstances as projected by
the statistics I have just mentioned.”
Mohadi called for the empowerment of small businesses,
particularly those owned by women and youth, if Africa is to move forward.
Small businesses are currently the biggest employers in
Africa and driving many economies on the continent.
He also implores African nations to embrace digitisation to
break barriers to trade, while creating a borderless marketplace for African
entrepreneurs, cargo and consumers.
“We also need to invest in skills development to equip Africa’s workforce with the requisite 21st century skills and knowledge, which are critical to deal with the contemporary challenges we face as integral to unlocking Africa’s competitiveness potential,” he added. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment