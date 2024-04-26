MOHADI : OUR ROADS ARE A NIGHTMARE

VICE-PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi has described as a nightmare to navigate Zimbabwe and Africa’s roads which is resulting in logistical havoc for travellers.

This is leading to dishonest businessmen taking advantage of the situation by overcharging and restricting the flow of commerce, said Mohadi while officially opening the Connect Africa Symposium at the 64 th Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo yesterday.

Mohadi said despite vast natural resources, Africa’s interregional trade was facing such challenges as crumbling infrastructure characterised by poor roads and limited air and maritime connections.

“More often than not, poor infrastructure has presented logistical nightmares for our people,” he said.

“For instance, some unscrupulous business people have taken advantage of the poor road network to overcharge and stifle the movement of goods and services.

“Relatedly, complex regulations and bureaucratic red tape have also created hurdles for business, thus discouraging investment.”

The VP urged nations on the continent to maximise on the privilege of having minerals and other valuable resources by embracing value-addition.

“It is common knowledge that value-addition and subsequent beneficiation improves the market value of products. Value-addition also creates greater competitive advantage for us through regional cooperation,” he said.

“In a recent statistical report produced in 2023, it [was] clear that around 12% of the world population lives in extreme poverty, with Africa accounting for 10% of that 12% of the impoverished lot.

“Though poverty levels are projected to decrease globally, Africa is likely to remain the poorest of the regions. This calls for deliberate action if we are to remedy Africa’s circumstances as projected by the statistics I have just mentioned.”

Mohadi called for the empowerment of small businesses, particularly those owned by women and youth, if Africa is to move forward.

Small businesses are currently the biggest employers in Africa and driving many economies on the continent.

He also implores African nations to embrace digitisation to break barriers to trade, while creating a borderless marketplace for African entrepreneurs, cargo and consumers.

“We also need to invest in skills development to equip Africa’s workforce with the requisite 21st century skills and knowledge, which are critical to deal with the contemporary challenges we face as integral to unlocking Africa’s competitiveness potential,” he added. Newsday