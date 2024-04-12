I HOLD NO SHARES IN FBC HOLDINGS : GOVERNOR

RESERVE bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mushayavanhu has categorically stated that he does not hold any shareholding in FBC Holdings, the institution he once served as a director and chief executive officer, the Zimbabwe Independent can report.

This comes after two University of Zimbabwe (UZ) students wrote to President Emmerson Mnangagwa opposing his decision to appoint Mushayavanhu.

The learners, Nesbert Munyuki and Valentine Ziki, are represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) lawyer Kossam Ncube.

The two are alleging that Mushayavanhu was conflicted because of his alleged interest in FBC to serve as central bank chief.

But in an interview with Zimbabwe Independent, Mushayavanhu said he held no interest in FBC.

“I think you also wrote in your papers that someone was trying to get me removed from being governor,” he said.

“Well, the position is that FBC is a listed company, the share register of FBC is a public document and it is registered in Zimbabwe and any company that is registered in Zimbabwe the records are at the Companies Registry, if you go there and find my name it is fine. Does that answer you?”

Munyuki and Ziki alleged in a letter to President Emmerson Mnangagwa that four years ago, Mushayavanhu made a public disclosure that he had snapped up shares in the financial institution through a company called Tirent Investments (Pvt) Limited.

A visit by the Independent to the Companies Registry offices in Harare showed that FBC Holdings was registered under company name 15 583/2002 and incorporated on November 27, 2002.

Mushayavanhu was listed as one of the directors upon incorporation.

Details show that he resigned on January 1, 2024 and was replaced by Abel Magwaza as director on the same date.

Documents from the Companies Registry show that Mushayavanhu was among 15 directors at FBC Holdings, until his resignation on January 1.

He registered the company in 2002 together with his co-director Livingstone Takudzwa Gwata.

Mushayavanhu takes over from John Mangudya, whose term expires on April 30. Mangudya was appointed chief executive for Mutapa Investment Fund with effect from May 1. Zimbabwe Independent