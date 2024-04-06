WOMAN KILLED AS BUILDING COLLAPSES

A young woman lost her life whilst six others sustained
injuries when the balcony of a dilapidated building at the intersection of
Chinhoyi Street and Bank Street in Harare’s central business district (CBD)
collapsed yesterday.
The incident occurred shortly after rains fell in the
capital.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the incident and said law-enforcement agents were
investigating the case.
“I can confirm that one person died when a building in the
CBD collapsed,” he said.
“Six other people were injured. Two are in critical
condition and have since been rushed to the hospital. We will release a full
statement tomorrow (today) after informing their next of kin.”
The building’s apparent lack of maintenance are suspected
to have compromised its structural integrity.
Mr Prosper Murengami, who sustained minor injuries while
trying to help the victims, believes the rain weakened the already
deteriorating structure.
“It just happened as everyone was sheltering from the
rain,” he said.
Another witness who refused to be named said he watched in
horror as the woman died.
“When the building collapsed, it trapped the woman who was
walking alongside her companion,” he said.
“Despite the desperate efforts by bystanders to rescue her,
the woman succumbed to her injuries.”
The man who was in the company of the deceased woman when
the building collapsed was among the injured.
