ED PROMOTES SIX RETIRING GENERALS

COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, President Mnangagwa, yesterday promoted six Zimbabwe Defence Forces Generals and Air officers on retirement.
The President made the promotions in terms of the Defence
Act (chapter 11:02) Section 20, as read with Statutory Instrument 257 of 2020,
Section 19c subsection 2c, which reads “His Excellency the President of the
Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces may
on the advice of the Minister of Defence, acting on the recommendations of the
Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, reward any member for distinguished service
or gallant conduct on active service by promoting an officer to a higher rank”.
President Mnangagwa acting on the advice of the Minister of
Defence, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri consented to and approved the promotions.
Retired service commanders, Lieutenant-General David
Sigauke was promoted to the rank of General with effect from 20 October 2023,
while Air Marshal Elson Moyo was promoted to the rank of Air Chief Marshal with
effect from 15 March 2024.
Major General Chris Mupande was promoted to the rank of
Lieutenant General with effect from 17 September 2023.
Brigadier-Generals, Justin Mujaji, Themba Mlambo, and
Tendai Dzirutwe were promoted to the rank of Major General with effect from 17
March 2024.
General Sigauke has since been appointed
ambassador-designate to the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Conferring new insignia of rank on the promoted officers,
Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Philip Valerio Sibanda said the
promotions were a true testimony of hard work and loyalty to national duty.
“The promotion we are witnessing today is a true testimony
of selfless service you have shown to this country which dates back as far as
the war of liberation struggle leading to these many years of service in the
Zimbabwe Defence Forces,’ he said.
He called on the six to remain exemplary in their
retirement adding that the ZDF will not hesitate to call on them if their
services are required.
Promotion on retirement of Ex-Combatants, is in the
Regulations, in line with the constitution of Zimbabwe, to honour the country’s
liberators.
Giving a vote of thanks, Air Chief Marshal Moyo said their
services remain available whenever required.
“For all of us who have been promoted, this day will
forever be etched in our memories because it marks the pinnacle of achievements
in our service in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. It therefore, goes without
saying that, we are filled with a deep sense of accomplishment, gratitude and
humility,” he said.
“At the same time, we are cognisant that this honour
bestowed on us, comes with new responsibilities and higher expectations. On
behalf of all the General Officers promoted today, I want to give you the
highest assurance that our loyalty and resolve to serve the Zimbabwe Defence
Forces and the nation remains unshaken”. Herald
