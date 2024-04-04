COPS SMASH MBANJE SMUGGLING RACKET

Police have intercepted a contraband of mbanje (dagga) and illegal cough syrup that was being smuggled into the country via the Beitbridge Border Post.
The value of the illicit drugs which were being shipped to
Bulawayo is yet to be ascertained.
A source close to the investigations said the South
Africa-registered vehicle was intercepted on Tuesday after being detected to be
carrying 28kg of mbanje.
Realising he had been busted, the car driver disappeared
from the border.
The official said following further searches, they
discovered another consignment of mbanje packed in small sachets and cartons of
Benlyn cough syrup that was hidden in a false compartment of the trailer.
The Acting police officer commanding Beitbridge district
Superintendent Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident but could not give
further details.
“We cannot share more details at this moment. The case is
still under investigation,” he said.
During his recent visit to Beitbridge, Vice President
Constantino Chiwenga said the government was concerned with the rampant drugs
and substance abuse in the country, adding that it had since started taking
corrective measures.
The Vice President added that if left unattended, the drug
and substance abuse will cause untold damage to lives and livelihoods of young
people of Zimbabwe.
The government has since set up an Inter-Ministerial
Committee to formulate strategies and coordinate responses to the issue of drug
and substance abuse in the country. Herald
