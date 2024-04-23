CIO BOSS IS MY RELATIVE : ED

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed he is related to Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) director-general Isaac Moyo, confirming an open secret in the corridors of power that his government is stuffed with relatives, friends and cronies.
Mnangagwa said this on Friday during a funeral service for
Moyo’s late daughter Shumirai Sandra Moyo who died of a brain cancer-related
ailment in Dublin, Ireland, early this month.
Shumirai was buried in Rutenga, Mwenezi, Masvingo province
on Sunday.
Addressing mourners in Harare on Friday, Mnangagwa said:
“My relationship with Mr Moyo goes deep; he calls my wife sister and I call him
sekuru (uncle). He told me everything that took place up to the death of his
daughter. I was with him all along the way and was updated every time of the
progress. I feel honoured to be here.
“I thank you all who have come here kunonyaradzana
naAmbassador nemhuri yavo (to comfort the ambassador and his family).”
Mnangagwa then went on to reveal that Shumirai had a
burning political ambition to remove opposition CCC Harare West Joana Mamombe
from her parliamentary seat.
“She was engaged in politics which shows how patriotic she
was. A lot of kids are not engaged directly in politics. We are assembled here
to give our last respects to a patriot of our nation. She had passion to remove
Joana Mamombe from her constituency, so sad she couldn’t get to finish her
journey. No one knows what lies ahead of us but God. I came here to see sekuru
vangu (my uncle).
This comes as Mnangagwa is battling a public perception
that he is on a Karanga sub-ethnic hegemony project in Zimbabwe, as his
government is dominated by his political allies mainly from the Midlands and
Masvingo provinces.
The late former president Robert Mugabe’s government was
run and controlled by his Zezuru sub-ethnic group.
Shumirai’s mother is Priscilla Zindari-Moyo, the Zanu PF MP
for Mwenezi West.
Moyo helped Mnangagwa to ascend to power during the Mugabe
succession battle in 2017.
To manage the security sector and ensure coup-proofing
strategies, Moyo was recalled from South Africa where he was serving as the
country’s ambassador and appointed CIO boss.
Chiwenga described Shumirai as a jovial person and revealed
he once addressed a crowd she had mobilised.
He said the President had come to console the family given
the fact that he had worked closely with Moyo over a very long time. Newshawks
