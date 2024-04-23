CIO BOSS IS MY RELATIVE : ED

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed he is related to Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) director-general Isaac Moyo, confirming an open secret in the corridors of power that his government is stuffed with relatives, friends and cronies.

Mnangagwa said this on Friday during a funeral service for Moyo’s late daughter Shumirai Sandra Moyo who died of a brain cancer-related ailment in Dublin, Ireland, early this month.

Shumirai was buried in Rutenga, Mwenezi, Masvingo province on Sunday.

Addressing mourners in Harare on Friday, Mnangagwa said: “My relationship with Mr Moyo goes deep; he calls my wife sister and I call him sekuru (uncle). He told me everything that took place up to the death of his daughter. I was with him all along the way and was updated every time of the progress. I feel honoured to be here.

“I thank you all who have come here kunonyaradzana naAmbassador nemhuri yavo (to comfort the ambassador and his family).”

Mnangagwa then went on to reveal that Shumirai had a burning political ambition to remove opposition CCC Harare West Joana Mamombe from her parliamentary seat.

“She was engaged in politics which shows how patriotic she was. A lot of kids are not engaged directly in politics. We are assembled here to give our last respects to a patriot of our nation. She had passion to remove Joana Mamombe from her constituency, so sad she couldn’t get to finish her journey. No one knows what lies ahead of us but God. I came here to see sekuru vangu (my uncle).

This comes as Mnangagwa is battling a public perception that he is on a Karanga sub-ethnic hegemony project in Zimbabwe, as his government is dominated by his political allies mainly from the Midlands and Masvingo provinces.

The late former president Robert Mugabe’s government was run and controlled by his Zezuru sub-ethnic group.

Shumirai’s mother is Priscilla Zindari-Moyo, the Zanu PF MP for Mwenezi West.

Moyo helped Mnangagwa to ascend to power during the Mugabe succession battle in 2017.

To manage the security sector and ensure coup-proofing strategies, Moyo was recalled from South Africa where he was serving as the country’s ambassador and appointed CIO boss.

Chiwenga described Shumirai as a jovial person and revealed he once addressed a crowd she had mobilised.

He said the President had come to console the family given the fact that he had worked closely with Moyo over a very long time. Newshawks