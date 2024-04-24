skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday 24 April 2024
CHITANDO BACK AT MINES
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
IT WILL BE WAR : CHIWENGA IN CHILLING MESSAGE TO VOTERS
Vice-president Constantino Chiwenga yesterday warned Harare East residents against voting for opposition candidates in the April 27 by-elect...
ANOTHER TEACHER SUSPENDED FOR DATING WORKMATE
A LOCAL private school has suspended a teacher for dating her workmate in a relationship which ended up with her husband disrupting lessons....
GOVERNOR’S ZiG REVEAL SHOCKS MANY
John II. He is better of not saying anything. Some things said betray not just the incompetence of @ReserveBankZIM but the entire govern...
EX FOOTIE STAR SELLS HOUSE IN US$450K FIGHT WITH LIBYAN CLUB
FORMER Zimbabwe international footballer Edward Sadomba has revealed he sold one of his houses and fasted for three days at a secluded retre...
WHY I'M DONATING CARS : CHIVAYO
CONTROVERSIAL businessman Wicknell Chivayo has revealed that his act of giving back to the community was a prophecy being fulfilled to clear...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment