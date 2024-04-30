30 ILLEGAL MALAWIANS ARRESTED IN MBARE

THIRTY Malawians were yesterday arrested in Harare’s Mbare suburb after allegedly failing to produce relevant documents.
They were taken to Harare Central police station for
further investigations.
Police confirmed the arrests in a sting operation after a
tip-off.
“Thirty foreign nationals have been arrested in an
operation conducted by police in Mbare after receiving information,” said
police national spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.
He said full details of the arrest would be released today.
Foreign nationals must have valid documentation to remain
in Zimbabwe legally.
If a foreigner is not able to prove that he or she has a
legal document to remain in Zimbabwe, he or she may be arrested and prosecuted
for illegally entering the country.
Most foreigners that are arrested in the country would be
trying to cross into South Africa illegally as cases of human trafficking
continue to rise.
Zimbabwe is a major transit corridor for African immigrants
trying to reach South Africa, the continent’s major economy, to seek refuge.
Over the past years, police crackdown on foreign nationals
have been sparked by numerous cases of human trafficking and assisted border
jumping by bus operators, villagers and other unscrupulous officials.
Trafficking of foreigners is a big and dangerous business
in most countries in Southern Africa.
There are known individuals and kingpins of the trade who
kidnap foreigners and demand ransom of up to R80 000 per person.
Some of the foreigners come from as far afield as Somalia
and Ethiopia and use Zimbabwe and Beitbridge as a transit to South Africa.
