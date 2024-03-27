ZANU PF VS INDEPENDENTS IN HRE EAST, MT PLEASANT

FIVE candidates have filed their papers to contest in elections set for April 27 in Mount Pleasant and Harare East National Assembly constituencies.
The Nomination Court sat at the Harare Magistrate Courts to
receive papers and closed at 4pm on Tuesday with seven prospective candidates
filing their nomination papers.
However, only five were duly nominated at the conclusion of
the verification process at 7pm after one dropped out for not raising the
nomination fee in time, while the other failed to find five voters willing to
nominate him in the constituency.
In Mt Pleasant constituency, Cde George Mashavave of Zanu
PF will contest against Mr Naison Mamuse and Mr Brian Ticky.
In Harare East, Cde Kiven Mutimbanyoka of Zanu PF will
battle it out against Ms Ropafadzo Cythia Cheza who is standing as an
independent candidate.
The two seats fell vacant after the resignation from the
National Assembly of Mr Allan Markham of Harare East and Ms Fadzai Mahere of Mt
Pleasant. They were both then in the opposition CCC party.
Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment