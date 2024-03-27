ZANU PF VS INDEPENDENTS IN HRE EAST, MT PLEASANT

FIVE candidates have filed their papers to contest in elections set for April 27 in Mount Pleasant and Harare East National Assembly constituencies.

The Nomination Court sat at the Harare Magistrate Courts to receive papers and closed at 4pm on Tuesday with seven prospective candidates filing their nomination papers.

However, only five were duly nominated at the conclusion of the verification process at 7pm after one dropped out for not raising the nomination fee in time, while the other failed to find five voters willing to nominate him in the constituency.

In Mt Pleasant constituency, Cde George Mashavave of Zanu PF will contest against Mr Naison Mamuse and Mr Brian Ticky.

In Harare East, Cde Kiven Mutimbanyoka of Zanu PF will battle it out against Ms Ropafadzo Cythia Cheza who is standing as an independent candidate.

The two seats fell vacant after the resignation from the National Assembly of Mr Allan Markham of Harare East and Ms Fadzai Mahere of Mt Pleasant. They were both then in the opposition CCC party.

