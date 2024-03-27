BUSINESSMAN NABBED AFTER FIVE YEARS ON THE RUN

A Bulawayo businessman who had been on the run for the past five years after he allegedly defrauded 19 individuals of over US$50 000 in a botched housing stands deal, appeared in court yesterday.

Elliot Mharadze (42) of Malindela suburb in Bulawayo and also the director of Exceed Construction, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Joseph Mabeza, facing 10 counts of fraud.

He was remanded in custody to today for a bail hearing.

Prosecuting, Ms Siphiwe Mhlanga said on September 4, 2018, one of the complainants, Mr Butholezwe Dube went to Mharadze’s company offices located at the intersection of Hebert Chitepo Street and Leopold Takawira Avenue in the city centre, where he intended to buy a residential property.

“Mharadze then offered to build the complainant a two-roomed house in Pumula South for US$17 000. The accused and the complainant then entered into an agreement and Mr Dube then paid a deposit of US$13 000,” said Ms Mhlanga.

The court heard that Mr Dube later visited Bulawayo City Council (BCC) offices intending to inquire about the stand and he discovered that it had been sold and registered under someone’s name.

On December 24, 2018, Mharadze duped Ms Joyce Moyo using the same modus operandi and sold a non-existent stand for R215 000.

On 22 March 22, 2018, Mharadze defrauded Ms Claudious Manamela of US$5 000 for a house purported to be in Nkulumane suburb.

The court heard that on July 18, 2018, Mr Bongani Nyathi was defrauded of US$19 000 for a house that was purported to be in Pelandaba.

On March 22, 2019, Ms Sizi Ndlovu was duped of R270 000 by Mharadze following a botched house deal. Mharadze had claimed that he was selling in Pelandaba suburb.

The court heard that on August 24, 2019, Mharadze defrauded Ms Tackler Gumbo of R190 000 after claiming that he was selling a house in Pelandaba.

“On November 21, 2019, Mharadze duped Mr Tafara Dube R205 000 after purportedly selling a house in Pelandaba suburb. Mharadze went on to dupe another complainant, Ms Tafara Dube of $3 800 after claiming there was a house for sale in Cowdray Park suburb,” said Ms Mhlanga.

On December 23 during the same year, Mharadze defrauded Ms Tsitsi Machiri of R103 000 and US$3 400 for a house that he claimed was selling in Pelandaba.

During the same month, Mharadze allegedly conned one Muziukhona US$3 725, on the pretext that he was selling a house in Pumula South.

The total amount that Mharadze pocketed through prejudicing the complainants is US$47 925 and R 953 000.

Mharadze was represented by Mr Goodluck Katanaire of Mutuso, Taruvinga and Mhiribidi Attorneys.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old Harare-based woman, Patricia Mutanowa appeared before the same magistrate for theft of trust funds.

She was remanded out of custody to April 8 on US$50 bail.

It was stated in court papers that Mutanowa hatched a plan to defraud unsuspecting complainants of money after misrepresenting herself as an administrator for a non-government organisation known as Esteemed Business Women Zimbabwe.

She is alleged to have defrauded an unspecified number of individuals of US$1 862 between January and mid-March this year.

Mutanowa would receive money through her Inn Bucks account, purporting to be organising birthday events for the clients. Chronicle