TAKE OFF YOUR UNIFORM : MAGISTRATE ORDERS ADULTERY COP

A police officer facing accusations of ruining a marriage suffered a further embarrassing moment when she was ordered by the magistrate to leave the courtroom and remove her uniform and put on civilian formal attire.

However, after being ordered to leave the courtroom to change out of her uniform, Chipo Mukwasi did not return. Mukwasi who is reportedly based at Tomlinson Depot in Harare was sued for US$5 000 early this year by Yeukai Pfumbirai, who was alleging that she was “madly” in love with her husband.

Pfumbirai was awarded US$5 000 in her lawsuit against Mukwasi on 9 January. However, Pfumbirai said her rival refused to provide her home address, making it difficult to serve her with court summons for payment, hence her application for a garnishee order.

Consequently, the presiding Bulawayo magistrate, Vakayi Chikwekwe, granted Pfumbirai’s request for a US$200 garnishee order, though for a reduced amount of US$75.

In her founding affidavit, Pfumbirai said: “I obtained a judgment in my favour on 9 January. The respondent is supposed to pay me a total of US$5 000 broken down as US$2 500 being compensation for the injury, insult and indignity I suffered as a result of the adultery and US$2 500 being compensation for loss of consortium (intangible benefits of a relationship).”

Pfumbirai said her rival refused to provide her home address, making it difficult to serve her with the court summons for payment. While Pfumbirai was able to serve the summons at the workplace, she anticipated challenges as Mukwasi reportedly avoided receiving them. Pfumbirai stated that a garnishee order was the only viable option to secure payment from Mukwasi. B Metro