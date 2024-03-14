ONE WEEK TO PAY EXAMS IN ZIMDOLLARS

The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council has opened a one week window for parents and guardians to pay examination fees for the June 2024 Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations in local currency at the prevailing interbank rate.
ZIMSEC yesterday said those wishing to pay in local
currency could do so from March 13 to 20, after which the grace period would
lapse. This brings relief to many that have been struggling to raise foreign
currency to pay the examination fees ahead of the deadline.
At some tertiary institutions students had to take their
colleges to court over the USD payments. The matter was ruled in their favour.
The examination fees will be paid at the interbank rate
prevailing on March 13 of $17 558 to US$1, to allow for a uniform registration
fee during the grace period.
“The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council would like to
inform its stakeholders, parents/guardians and candidates of the interbank rate
which shall apply when making payments for the 2024 June Ordinary and Advanced
Level Examination Fees in Zimdollars,” said Zimsec in a statement.
The closing date for registration for the June examinations
is May 28.
“The interbank rate of March 13, 2024, will be used during
this period to ensure that all candidates pay a uniform registration fee. The
exchange rate to be applied for payments is $17 558 to US$1,” said the public
notice.
ZIMSEC said those wishing to pay the examination fees in
foreign currency could do so until the registration closing dates. The
seven-day grace period only applies to those paying in local currency.
“Fees are pegged in USD however, they are accepted in the
currency which the parents/guardians are comfortable with.
“Parents who wish to make payments in USD or rand can do so
until the registration closing dates. Those who would like to make payments in
Zimdollars will use the rate communicated herein,” read the public notice.
ZIMSEC outlined the procedure for payments, saying the fees
would not be paid directly into its accounts but at the respective schools or
centres where the students will sit for the examinations.
“Payments for the examination fees should not be paid
directly into ZIMSEC accounts by individual parents. Candidates/Parents should
make payments to the school or centre of registration for forward remission to
ZIMSEC.
O-Level examination fees are US$24 a subject. There is
US$13 a subject subsidy from Government for public schools, local authority and
not-for-profit mission schools, so parents just have to raise US$11 per
subject.
The A-Level fee is US$48 a subject, but again the
Government will pay a subsidy of US$26 a subject for those children at public,
local authority and not-for-profit mission schools. Students at private
schools, colleges and private missions pay the full amount. Herald
