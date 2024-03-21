SECOND WIFE JAILED FOR SETTING HUBBY ON FIRE

A CHIPINGE woman, who set her husband on fire after a domestic dispute, has been jailed for 18 months for attempted murder.

Cecilia Chitambo, (35)is the second wife of Fungai Nyazana, who is lucky to be alive after he was set alight by Chitambo.

The State said sometime in January, this year, the two had a disagreement after Chitambo suspected that her husband was having an extramarital affair.

The following day, the couple had another row over money.

Chitambo left their home and returned with a container filled with petrol.

She doused her husband with petrol before setting him alight.

Nyazana rushed to the kitchen and poured a bucket of water all over himself to try and save his life.

He was then rushed to hospital.

Chitambo was arrested and tried in court where, after conviction, she was sentenced to 18 months with six months being suspended for five years. H Metro