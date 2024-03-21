CHEATING WIFE COMMITS SUICIDE IN SA

A ZIMBABWEAN woman, who has been living in South Africa, committed suicide after she was caught in bed with her husband’s workmate last week Wednesday.
In a viral video, the woman, only identified as Mai Aisha,
was caught in bed with a man who was only identified as Madzibaba.
The two lovebirds received a thorough beating from Baba
Aisha and his friends, who pounced on the duo, following a tip-off.
Baba Aisha is heard saying his workmate left their
workplace claiming he wanted to buy cement.
Mai Aisha claimed Madzibaba was only in the house to fix a
light.
She committed suicide the following day.
“I assaulted her when I caught her with my friend.
“We talked about her cheating and agreed that she goes back
kumba kwavo, I then booked her a bus ticket but found her dead when I came back
from work.
“I saw an empty bottle and a note by her side saying she
(swallowed) the poison, I don’t know where to start now,” said Baba Aisha.
Mai Aisha’s body lay lifeless on the floor, covered by a
blanket, as Baba Aisha narrated his tale.
“Handizive Satan akabata sei but hasha, munongozivavo kuti
semunhu anenge akaroora, I was not supposed to do that, kana wakabvisa pfuma
unenge warwadziwa.
“We haven’t told her parents because ndikutoshaya
pekutangira,” he said.
Mai Aisha has left behind her five-year-old daughter, who
is staying with her grandmother.
“I didn’t beat her but I wanted her to go back home, she
was going with the DC Bus, which travels on Wednesday.” H Metro
