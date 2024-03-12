SA BUS CRASH : FIRM'S OPERATING LICENCE SUSPENDED

THE operator’s licence for Simlex bus company has been suspended after a fatal bus accident in South Africa which has so far resulted in the death of 15 Zimbabweans.
In a statement yesterday, Transport and Infrastructural
Development Minister Felix Mhona ordered the suspension of the company’s
operations until it was fully compliant with all the relevant regulatory and
policy frameworks.
The Zimbabwean citizens died in Western Cape Province when
the Simlex cross border bus collided with a haulage truck along the Hex River
Pass, about 140km from Cape Town on Saturday.
Minister Mhona mourned the accident victims and confirmed
the suspension of the operator’s licence.
“We mourn the demise of our beloved brothers and sisters
who perished in this accident. Our prayers are also with those who survived and
the injured as they continue to receive treatment and care.
We wish them speedy recuperation. The accident is yet
another call to all transport operators, motorists and members of the public to
adhere to road traffic rules and exercise caution on the road.
“I have directed the Commissioner of Road Motor
Transportation to implement relevant provisions of the Road Motor
Transportation Act (Chapter 13:15), including, among others, suspension of
operations until the operator is fully compliant with all the relevant
regulatory and policy frameworks,” he said. Herald
