GOVT : EASTER PUBLIC GATHERINGS TO BE SUPERVISED

GOVERNMENT will monitor and supervise all public gatherings during the Easter holiday as part of a raft of measures to curb the spread of cholera in the country.

Zimbabwe’s cumulative suspected cholera cases are at 29 144.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care continues to conduct integrated training in case management, surveillance, infection prevention and control, and social mobilisation for the Midlands, Masvingo, Mashonaland Central, and Mashonaland West provinces to augment staff that is already trained.

The Easter Holidays, which begin on Friday until Monday, are synonymous with huge church gatherings and religious pilgrimages.

In his post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said all gatherings must obtain prior clearance and should be supervised by health authorities.

In light of the impending Easter Holidays, Cabinet has directed the Ministry of Health and Child Care to intensify monitoring and supervision of all gatherings to minimise the spread of cholera. Cabinet further directed that going forward, no church gatherings must take place until church leaders install solar-powered boreholes or bush pump boreholes,” he said.

“Known hotspots are being targeted with community awareness and the deployment of oral rehydration points and establishment of cholera treatment camps.”

Dr Muswere said the Ministry of Health and Child Care is working with Apostolic Women Empowerment Trust in training Interfaith Leaders in Manicaland and Masvingo provinces, to strengthen actions to address collaborative and collective initiatives in the response to the cholera and polio outbreaks.

He said the Cabinet was concerned about the rate at which some churches continue to gather in places where there are no safe water or sanitation facilities.

“His Excellency the President, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has since directed that solarised water facilities and boreholes should be installed to ensure the provision of safe water and sanitation at Karuyana Shrine among other sites,” said Dr Muswere.

The outbreak has now spread to more than the 17 traditional cholera hotspot districts of Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza. Herald