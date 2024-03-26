GOVT : EASTER PUBLIC GATHERINGS TO BE SUPERVISED

GOVERNMENT will monitor and supervise all public gatherings during the Easter holiday as part of a raft of measures to curb the spread of cholera in the country.
Zimbabwe’s cumulative suspected cholera cases are at 29
144.
The Ministry of Health and Child Care continues to conduct
integrated training in case management, surveillance, infection prevention and
control, and social mobilisation for the Midlands, Masvingo, Mashonaland
Central, and Mashonaland West provinces to augment staff that is already
trained.
The Easter Holidays, which begin on Friday until Monday,
are synonymous with huge church gatherings and religious pilgrimages.
In his post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information,
Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said all
gatherings must obtain prior clearance and should be supervised by health
authorities.
In light of the impending Easter Holidays, Cabinet has
directed the Ministry of Health and Child Care to intensify monitoring and
supervision of all gatherings to minimise the spread of cholera. Cabinet
further directed that going forward, no church gatherings must take place until
church leaders install solar-powered boreholes or bush pump boreholes,” he
said.
“Known hotspots are being targeted with community awareness
and the deployment of oral rehydration points and establishment of cholera
treatment camps.”
Dr Muswere said the Ministry of Health and Child Care is
working with Apostolic Women Empowerment Trust in training Interfaith Leaders
in Manicaland and Masvingo provinces, to strengthen actions to address
collaborative and collective initiatives in the response to the cholera and
polio outbreaks.
He said the Cabinet was concerned about the rate at which
some churches continue to gather in places where there are no safe water or
sanitation facilities.
“His Excellency the President, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo
Mnangagwa has since directed that solarised water facilities and boreholes
should be installed to ensure the provision of safe water and sanitation at
Karuyana Shrine among other sites,” said Dr Muswere.
The outbreak has now spread to more than the 17 traditional
cholera hotspot districts of Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge,
Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare,
Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment