BIKERS KILLED IN HEAD-ON CRASH

IN a rare and unusual tragedy, two bikers who were each carrying a passenger, died in a head-on collision that occurred at an intersection near London Stores in Mutasa District.
Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant
Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the rare accident.
He said one of the motorcyclists, Silent Faro, who was
coming from a feeder road, failed to give way to his counterpart, Richard
Shorwa, who was coming from another feeder road, leading to a head-on collision
near London Stores.
The two bikers were taken to Bonda Mission Hospital where
they died upon admission.
“Richard Shorwa (26) was riding an unregistered red Lifan
motorbike, while Silent Faro was riding an unregistered blue motorcycle. Shorwa
was travelling along Nyarumvurwe gravel road towards London Stores with one
passenger on board. Faro was cycling along an unnamed feeder road towards
Nyarumvurwe main gravel road intending to cross the main road leading to
Nyanga.
“On approaching an intersection of the unnamed road, Faro,
who was on the feeder road, failed to give way to Shorwa, which resulted in a
collision at the intersection. Due to the collision impact, all the parties
were seriously injured and were rushed to Bonda Mission Hospital where the
bikers both died on admission,” he said.
Assistant Inspector Chinyoka urged members of the public,
particularly motorists and cyclists, to exercise due care and caution when on
the road.
In an unrelated incident, a 48-year-old man, Angirai Ruwa
died after the vehicle he was travelling in veered off the road, overturned
once and plunged into a valley along Jopa-Kopa Road in Chief Ngorima’s area.
0 comments:
Post a Comment