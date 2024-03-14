BIKERS KILLED IN HEAD-ON CRASH

IN a rare and unusual tragedy, two bikers who were each carrying a passenger, died in a head-on collision that occurred at an intersection near London Stores in Mutasa District.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the rare accident.

He said one of the motorcyclists, Silent Faro, who was coming from a feeder road, failed to give way to his counterpart, Richard Shorwa, who was coming from another feeder road, leading to a head-on collision near London Stores.

The two bikers were taken to Bonda Mission Hospital where they died upon admission.

“Richard Shorwa (26) was riding an unregistered red Lifan motorbike, while Silent Faro was riding an unregistered blue motorcycle. Shorwa was travelling along Nyarumvurwe gravel road towards London Stores with one passenger on board. Faro was cycling along an unnamed feeder road towards Nyarumvurwe main gravel road intending to cross the main road leading to Nyanga.

“On approaching an intersection of the unnamed road, Faro, who was on the feeder road, failed to give way to Shorwa, which resulted in a collision at the intersection. Due to the collision impact, all the parties were seriously injured and were rushed to Bonda Mission Hospital where the bikers both died on admission,” he said.

Assistant Inspector Chinyoka urged members of the public, particularly motorists and cyclists, to exercise due care and caution when on the road.

In an unrelated incident, a 48-year-old man, Angirai Ruwa died after the vehicle he was travelling in veered off the road, overturned once and plunged into a valley along Jopa-Kopa Road in Chief Ngorima’s area.

Assistant Inspector Chinyoka said Michael Mhika was driving a white Nissan UD80 truck along Jopa-Kopa Road.

The truck was carrying pit sand with five passengers on board. Upon approaching Kopa Business Centre, where there is a steep slope and a sharp curve, Mhika’s vehicle developed brake failure and he failed to control it.

“The vehicle veered off the road to the left, before overturning once. It plunged into a valley, throwing the passengers off the truck. Ruwa died on the spot.

A police report was made at Chipinge Police Station. Passengers who were on board and Mhika sustained injuries and were taken to Chipinge District Hospital for treatment," he said.