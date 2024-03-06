MAN SMUGGLES 30 PISTOLS FROM SA

POLICE have recovered 30 pistols, 30 empty magazines and 1 700 rounds of ammunition which were smuggled from South Africa into Zimbabwe aboard a crossborder bus.
Douglas Emmanuel Jekanyika (43) has been arrested in
connection with the case and police have since launched a manhunt for his
accomplice identified as Godknows Gunda, who is still at large.
The guns and ammunition were intercepted after the bus had
arrived at the High Glen Bus Terminus in Harare on Monday afternoon.
Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore
Chakanza confirmed the incident yesterday and said investigations are still in
progress.
“On March 5, 2024 at around 1000 hours, information was
received to the effect that there was a crossborder bus, Tems Logistics, that
was transporting firearms and ammunition from South Africa to High Glen bus
terminus, Glen Norah, Harare. A team of operatives reacted to the information.
The bus arrived at around 1300 hours.
“After the arrival of the bus, operatives waited for the
receiver of the consignment and after about 45 minutes, accused Douglas
Emmanuel Jekanyika, aged 43, arrived at the scene of crime to collect his
consignment from South Africa. The
officers rounded up the accused person who had collected his two boxes that
were wrapped in black plastic bags. The parcels were marked ‘Thandie’. The team
arrested the accused person and recovered the two boxes,” he said.
The boxes contained 30 Blow pistol firearms with 30 empty
magazines and 1 700 rounds of ammunition. The 30 firearms included 10 x Blow
F92,9mm calibre pistols, 20 x Blow P29,9mm pistols and 34 boxes with 50 rounds
of 9mm ammunition each.
Investigations revealed that the firearms were being
transported in a white Terms Logistics Bus (registration number KT25LSGP),
which was towing a trailer with registration number KT68YLGP.
Upon questioning Jekanyika revealed that the parcels (two
boxes) were not his and that he had been sent to collect them by his friend
known as Godknows Gunda who was out of town.
The suspect was then taken to ZRP Southerton Police
Station.
Further investigations revealed that each firearm is valued
around US$350 while the rounds of ammunition are valued at US$250 all totalling
US$14 750.
Jekanyika is likely to be charged for suspected smuggling
or alternatively being found in possession of articles for criminal use.
Police have since launched a manhunt for Godknows Gunda who
was said to be the owner of the firearms and ammunition. Herald
