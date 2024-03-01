MAGISTRATE ARRESTED OVER BRIBES

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has apprehended Murehwa Magistrate Terence Mashaire on suspicion of accepting bribes from litigants involved in cases over which he presided.

The arrest of Mashaire comes as part of a broader crackdown, with ZACC also taking into custody former magistrate Shane Kubonera and Allan Nhamo Bhasvi.

The duo faces charges of fraud and impersonation, with Bhasvi allegedly posing as the Principal Protocol Officer to His Excellency and colluding with Kubonera to defraud an individual of USD$10,000.

The elaborate scheme concocted by Bhasvi and Kubonera reportedly promised their victim access to farm allocations, agricultural equipment, and even purported access to the Head of State.

According to ZACC officials, Takudzwa Marlon Muza, an ICT Technician at the Judicial Service Commission, is also among those arrested.

Muza stands accused of soliciting and accepting a USD$350 bribe with the promise of influencing a favourable judgment in a case pending before the High Court. CITE