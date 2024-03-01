FOUR TEENS WHO RAPED GIRL UNTIL SHE PASSED OUT GET BAIL

FOUR teenagers who allegedly drugged, sexually assaulted and raped a 14-year-old girl while attending a birthday party have appeared in court.

Tapiwanashe Marufu (19), Tapiwa Mlambo (18) and two boys aged 16 and 14 were brought before Harare Magistrate Mr Donald Ndirowei charged with rape.

The two boys were returned to the custody of their parents, while Mlambo and Marufu were granted US$30 bail each.

State prosecutor Anesu Chirenje alleged that the four attended a birthday party last Saturday where the girl was also present.

On arrival the girl drank some juice that her friend allegedly gave her and she began feeling dizzy.

One of the juveniles allegedly took her to a bedroom in the house to sleep, but before leaving, he sexually assaulted her by fondling her.

He then returned with Marufu and closed her mouth with one hand before raping her once.

Marufu then also allegedly raped her and she passed out.

The other two then raped her.

The State further alleged that when the girl woke up, her friend, who was still at the house where the party was being held, told her that the four boys had taken turns raping her while she was unconscious.

The girl was then taken home where she told her sister and they went to the police station to file a police report, leading to the arrest of the four accused persons. Herald